CHEAPEST DIESEL AND PETROL CARS TO RUN REVEALED

The latest analysis from automotive data experts, cap hpi, looks at the total cost of ownership (TCO) to reveal the cars with the lowest motoring costs over the first three years.

The analysis looks at both petrol and diesel motors and for those motorists thinking of making a switch the results might make them think again. Once all the servicing, fuel and other motoring costs are taken into account, which cars perform the best?

In the small car sector, the Dacia Sandero Hatchback 1.0 SCe Access 5dr has the lowest total cost of ownership at £7,419.64 or £206.10 per month, followed by the Dacia Sandero Diesel Hatchback 1.5 dCi Ambiance 5dr at £8,059 (£223.87 per month). Next is the Suzuki Celerio Hatchback 1.0 SZ2 5dr with a TCO of £ 8,350.74 (£231.97 per month).

In the family car sector, the Fiat Tipo Hatchback 1.4 Easy 5dr boasts the lowest total cost of ownership at £12,003.10 (£333.42 per month), making it a firm family favourite. The petrol model is slightly ahead of the Fiat Tipo Diesel Hatchback 1.3 Multijet Easy 5dr at £12,529.20 (£348.03). However, the Fiat Tipo Diesel does beat the petrol hatchback when it comes to service and maintenance costs (£801 petrol v £785 diesel) and significantly on fuel costs (£3,217.10 petrol v £2,109.20 diesel).

The Suzuki Ignis Hatchback 1.2 Dualjet SZ3 5dr is top of the SUV league with a TCO of £9,432.83 (£262.02 per month). Hot on its heels is the Dacia Duster Estate 1.6 SCe 115 Access 5dr with a TCO of £10,405.32 (£289.04 per month). The best performing diesel SUV is the Ssangyong Tivoli Diesel Hatchback 1.6 D SE 5dr at £11583.50 (£321.76 per month).

For those wanting something more sporty, the Smart For Two Cabrio 1.0 Passion 2dr is the leader of the pack when it comes to convertibles and cabriolet coupes with a TCO of £12,072.74 (£335.35 per month) closely followed by Fiat 500c Convertible 1.2 Pop 2dr (£13,394.04) and the Mini Convertible 1.5 Cooper 2dr (£13831.28). Best TCO from diesel is offered by Fiat -500c Diesel Convertible 1.3 Multijet Pop Star 2dr (£14,377.61) and Mini Convertible Diesel 1.5 Cooper D 2dr (£14,415.97).

At the top end of the spectrum in the executive car sector, the Audi A5 Diesel Sportback 2.0 TDI Ultra SE 5dr presents the best TCO at £19,773.73 (£549.27 per month). Second best TCO is offered by the Audi A5 Coupe 2.0 TFSI SE 2dr at £19,862.03 (£549.27). Third in class is the Jaguar – XF Diesel Saloon 2.0d Prestige 4dr at £20389.49 (£566.37).

Philip Nothard, cap hpi consumer and retail editor, comments, “When it comes to the pinpointing the leading cars with the lowest total cost of ownership for the first three years from new and 10,000 miles per annum, our research shows that across the majority of vehicle sectors petrol has a slight edge. However, our data shows it can be often be swings and roundabouts as some vehicles particularly diesels offer competitive ownership costs in terms of service and maintenance, whilst others offer more economical monthly running costs or fuel costs so for the majority of motorists it’s about figuring out what the most important feature is for them as individual vehicle owners.”