ROCKETS GOLF SOCIETY – JUNE HOME GAME

Short journey to Vistabella to play a Stableford with a good turnout.

Some decent scores we presented with A Williams taking the Gold Category with 33 points followed in Second place by R Chambers with 32 points, and in third place R Smith with 30 Points.

In the Silver Category Ken Hopkins scored 35 points to take First place with Rocket Ron Second with 30 points and Andy Billings taking third place with28 points

Nearest Pins Hole 4 & Hole 8 Andy Billings, Chris Johnson, Hole 15 Longest Drive R Smith.

Our next game is at Altorreal on the 27th June first tee 10.00am

After the game we returned to Bar Patricia for the presentation. If anyone would like to join our friendly society give Ron a ring on 678 849 142 or email sanmigron@gmail.com

Photo Silver Cat Winners