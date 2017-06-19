The Councillor for Immigration, Sabina-Goretti Galindo, presented the activities organised by the Department in collaboration with Vega Baja Acoge and the Spanish Red Cross, which will take place on Tuesday 20 June to commemorate the World Day of Refugees.

Accompanied by the coordinators of Vega Baja Acoge, Inma Sánchez, and Cruz Roja, Pilar Ibáñez, she explained that the objective of the is “to recognize the dedication of Humanitarian workers working for refugees from NGOs, national and international organizations, and in particular the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights, “while on the other hand “regularly informing Citizens about the difficulties and dramatic circumstances faced by refugees whilst in transit to final host countries. ”

She said that “tomorrow we will commemorate the day, to make the situation of refugees visible and to raise awareness of their situation to the Oriolana population in view of the possible arrival of asylum seekers in the coming months “.

Organized events, include the placing of a commemorative banner on the main balcony of the Town Hall and the reading of a manifesto jointly developed by Vega Baja Acoge and the Department of Immigration, will get underway at 10am.

There will also be an awareness-raising in the Gabriel Miró Glorieta at noon which will be held in other cities simultaneously and, finally, at 7.30 pm, Vega Baja Acoge will present “a workshop of recycled toys to raise awareness among children.”