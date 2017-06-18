WINNING CHIPS FOR THE CHILDREN AT ELCHE

Quesada Fish & Chips Restaurant hosted their first Charity Night, in their newly refurbished restaurant, and what an amazing success it was.

200 tickets were sold, with about 50 other ‘would be’ diners disappointed. The interest was overwhelming, and in trying to accommodate this large number, unfortunately, it became a bit cramped. Numbers for future, monthly events will be limited, to ensure comfort for all. Notwithstanding this singular problem, the night was hugely successful.

The band ‘Best of British’ provided first class entertainment, with many guests enthusing about their musicianship and entertainment value.

Best of all, the night raised 1,607 euros for the Children’s Care Home in Elche.

The next Charity Night at this venue will be on 19th July. Money raised will be donated to Torrevieja Stroke Support, and entertainment will be provided by Woody & The Peckers. This band are so popular, that many of the tickets have already been sold.

Anyone wanting to buy tickets should do so early. These are available from Quesada Fish and Chips; The Post Room Benijofar; The Card Place in Benimar and REDZ cafe bar in Quesada. At just 10 euros, and a choice of meal, this will undoubtedly be another sell out night, but remember, numbers will be limited.