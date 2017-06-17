WALKING FOOTBALL WITH THE WANDERERS

The Playa Flamenca “ Walking Wanderers” Walking football team

celebrated their President’s Robert Gorrill’s birthday with their new sponsors Gogartys Irish Pub. About 30 of the Playa Flamenca Walking Wanderers and their WAGS attended the function at Gogartys Irish Pub La Zenia. Free Tapas was kindly supplied by the owner to the group to mark the occasion.

Picture of the owner outside the Bar with Robert, showing the white shorts Gogartys have sponsored for “The Walking Wanderers”.

Walking Football has really captured the hearts and enthusiasm

by the Playa Flamenca club and should you require any further

information please contact :- bobbyg2542@hotmail.com