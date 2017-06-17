TWO NEW GRADUATES FOR POLICIA LOCAL

Torrevieja’s Policia Local welcomed two new fully trained police dogs last week following their graduation at the Valencian Institute of Public Safety and Emergencies (IVASPE) which they have been attending during the last few weeks.

Along with their handlers José Antonio Del Peral Cantisano and José Ángel Martínez Pérez, the dogs, Athos and Eko, have recently undergone a training course of 150 hours, of which 40 hours have been classroom and theory work for the two officers as well as a further 110 hours working and training with their dogs.

Following their graduation they are now fully trained and specialised in the prevention of drug consumption and trafficking.

In addition to the Local Police from Torrevieja, a total of 37 Local Police and dogs from the whole Valencian Community were on hand to collect their diplomas.

The officers and their dogs will now be assigned to the Grupo Refuerzo Operativo (GRO).

According to the mayor, who congratulated the two officers on their achievement, it is expected that the creation of the Canine Unit in the Local Police of Torrevieja will soon be approved. For this reason the City is prioritising the training of agents in this specific task.