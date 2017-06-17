PARAMOUNT THEME PARK FINALLY LAID TO REST

The Regional Court of Justice (TSJ) has finally laid to rest any remote possibility of the establishment of the Paramount Theme Park in the area after it confirmed that over 20% of the emblematic project for which the foundation stone was laid by the Murcia President in 2012, occupies the Carrascoy-El Valle Regional Park.

The organization Ecologistas en Acción, who submitted the appeal, expressed their satisfaction with the court’s decision stating that the decision by the municipality of Alhama de Murcia to situate it across a protected area in the first place was absolutely ridiculous.

Although the court decision would appear to be the final nail in the project’s coffin, in reality the development was actually abandoned some years ago because of a lack of investors.