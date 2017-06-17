PADDY’S POINT GOLF SOCIETY

Our June outing was to RODA and we had a good turnout of 39 players. As usual the course was in good condition and thank goodness for a lovely breeze which helped keep the body temperature down. The meal we enjoyed when we returned to the pub was absolutely lovely – top notch – thank you again Rory, Hazel and all your fantastic staff for all you do for us golfers.

NTP hole 2 Steve Higgins, hole 7 Terry Fitzgerald, hole 11 Steve Higgins, hole 13 Gerry McGhee. LONGEST DRIVE Jimmy Kiernan. The 2’s pot was shared between Terry Fitzgerald and Steve Higgins. BUEST GUEST – Cyril Fox 31pts. 3rd place Steve Higgins 36 pts, 2nd Terry Fitzgerald 36pts c/b, Winner of the McArthur Cup was Jimmy Kiernan with 37pts.

Our next outing is to Las Colinas on 12th July.