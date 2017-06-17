Round 5 of the Summer Series was fished on the Eden stretch of the River Segura. This necessitated a lot of hard work before the match could start to make sufficient fishable pegs, well done to everyone who helped.

The match was won by Roy Buttress with 7.50kg caught using corn. Second was Steve Collins using pole feeder for 5.50kg. Tom Marshall was third with 5.30kg using corn and Jackie Breslin was fourth with 3.88kg. Considering this stretch is not used much now, the weights were quite good.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carprus.weebly.com or on our Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.