Saturday 10th June was sunny and warm for the Annual Age Concern Summer Fair.. The Fair was very well attended with people picking up bargains galore and as it is Summer watching Morris dancing by the Terri Horwath Morris Dancers.

The magnificent sum of € 2,865 was raised. The President of Age Concern, Maureen Payne, would like to thank the numerous people who donated prizes, made cakes and especially all of the volunteers and helpers for making the day a huge success