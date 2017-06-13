STABBED BRIT IN STABLE CONDITION

A 42 year old British woman is said to be seriously ill, but in a stable condition, in Torrevieja Hospital, after being stabbed by her 53 year old husband in Campoamor on Tuesday morning.

According to the Europa Press the woman was found just after 9am in the morning by her daughter with a knife protruding from her back. The paramedics were quickly on the scene after which she was transferred to Torrevieja Hospital in a serious condition where she underwent emergency surgery.

Sources say that the husband, a taxi driver by profession, is currently being sought by the Civil Guard in the south of Alicante province where they expect to locate him during the next few hours.

They add that everything points to a case of domestic violence.