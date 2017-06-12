SAMM SPRING BASH 2017

One of the regular highlights of the Sailing Association Mar Menor’s social calendar is “The Spring Bash” held every year over three days at the hotel Costa Narejos.

The 2017 event kicked off with a picnic on Isla Perdeguera (Sardine Island) in the Mar Menor. Twelve boats, both sail and power, made their way over with 38 SAMM members on board for a picnic on the beach. There was a good wind going and an even stronger wind on the return trip.

The sun shone all day, there was a wonderful ambience and everyone had a great time. Especially Steve Creed who seemed to love falling in the water, he did it three times, and his wife Sandy who sat on the bow of the SAMM support boat on the return trip pretending to be Kate Winslet and ending up just as wet.

After the evening meal in the hotel the Commodore Paul Shard hosted a quiz night competition with questions that forced the teams to think out of the box.

The regular SAMM monthly meeting was held on Wednesday morning but the planned afternoon petanque competition was cancelled due to the high temperature and people did their own thing. In the evening the members had a fabulous time at a Barn Dance with music and calling provided by the fantastic Ian Smith, supported by wife Carol and Bob Williams.

On Thursday the diehards played a mini golf competition at Golf de Luxe, Los Alcazares and then continued on to the El Abasto Restaurant in La Aparecida for menu del dia where they were joined by more of the less energetic members.

A great time, and great memories to recount in the future.