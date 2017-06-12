ORBA WARBLERS GS – THE PRESIDENTS CUP – LA SELLA

A big field of 42 warblers were out to contend for the Presidents Cup – the prizes kindly sponsored by Arthur Sullivan were 1 to 6th., place and went to :

1st. Derek Gray ( Hcap. 22.8 ) with a great 39pts. now playing off 21.4. 2nd., Malcolm Robinson ( Hcap. 25.3 ) with 38pts., now playing off 24.5. 3rd., Bob Edwards ( Hcap. 8.6 ) with 37pts. ( on C/B ) now playing off 8.4. 4th., David Brown( Hcap. 23.7 ) also with 37pts. now playing off 23.3. 5th., Jorgen Mortensen ( Hcap. 23.3 ) with 35pts. 6th., Rosemary ( Hcap. 21.5 ) with 34pts.

Two NTPs on Hole 6 Yellow – Shaun O’Gorman and Hole 6 Green – Tony Young.

A good day for 2’s with 8 recorded – Roy Booth & David Knight on Hole 5, Steve Cliffe on Hole 8, Steve Davis & Shaun O’Gorman on Hole 15 and Bob Edwards, Malcolm Robinson & Tony Young on Hole 18.

We had 2 guests David Rommer and Kirstie Keene. The Football went to John Daniels with Morton. A big Thank You to Arthur for sponsoring a great day.

Next week June 28 will be at La Sella. First Tee time 8:40am so please arrive by 8:00am for registration. Guests are welcome subject to space availability and Current Handicap certificate. To book, please contact Mike Taylor on mjt@stylespms.com or phone 639242896.