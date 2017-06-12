MOORES BAR ‘POOLING’ TOGETHER

The Paul Cunningham Nurses were the benefactors of a 24 hour Pool Marathon held by Moores Bar recently which raised €2235 for the charity, all of which will contribute toward the cost of providing palliative care for the terminally ill.

A total of 13 players took part in the event with a hardy 8 remaining on site for the full 24 hour period. The players themselves raised almost €1500 in sponsorship whilst the balance was donated from monies collected by a raffle and at the bar’s St George’s Day function held in April, at which local entertainer Andy Maloney also contributed his fee.

Food for the players was provided by the adjoining Marinasol restaurant and La Taberna Bar while Alison Jane supplied the entertainment.

Organiser Phill Sutton was particularly complimentary of proprietors Paula and Martin for their help and cooperation in making the event possible.

In accepting the cheque from Phill, Assistant Coordinator Val Cheng said that she was absolutely delighted at the large amount that had been raised by Moores Bar and it’s players. She explained that the Paul Cunningham Nurses Charity, which is based in La Marina but which operates across the Costa Blanca South, will use the contribution wisely as it continues to provide high quality care to terminal prognosis patients in their own home, free of charge.

Read more about the charity on its website at www.paulcunninghamnurses.com or contact the staff by phone on 966 790 363 or by email at info@palcunninghamnurses.com