LOS NIETOS GOLF SOCIETY

Our June stapleford was held at Hacienda Riquelme with 21 players attending. The course was in good condition with tricky greens and a strong breeze making a challenge to all players.

The overall winner was Peter Eades with a magnificent 36 points of a 19 handicap, runner up was veteran Vic Beattie with 31 points of a 17 handicap. Other prizes on offer were nearest the pin which went to Tim Bromage and Darrell Merritt, longest drive Mick Lockley, nearest the pin 2nd shot brummie Dave Tipping.

After golf we returned to Bar El Fraille for a BBQ and social evening which was enjoyed by all.

Our next event is on the 5th July at Lo Romero, the annual general meeting has been planned for the 12th July at El Fraille at 6 pm, anybody wanting details about the society please contact Iian Furniss at casabromley@hotmail.com