TORREVIEJA’S KUHN TAKES JUNIOR DOUBLES TITLE AT ROLAND GARROS

Success for Torrevieja at Rolan Garros on Saturday as the 17-year-old Torrevieja player Nicolás Kuhn, won the junior doubles final along with his partner, Hungarian Zsombor Piros. The pair beat Americansr Vasil Kirkov and Danny Thomas, 6-4 and 6-4 , in 1 hour and 5 minutes.

Kuhn won the doubles final just hours after losing the individual final against Australian Alexei Popyrin, 7-6 (5) and 6-3, in a game that lasted for 1 hour and 21 minutes.

After losing the individual title, the torrevejense finally tasted success in a game that lasted little more than an hour. The Spanish-Hungarian duo, number one seeds for the tournament, achieved their first title as ATP pair.

The last Spaniards to win the junior doubles at Roland Garros were Álvaro López and Jaume Munar in 2015.

Kuhn, is the son of a German father and a Russian mother who first moved to Torrevieja when he was just three months old.