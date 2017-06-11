MOJÁCAR FOOTBALL PLAYERS VISIT BENALMÁDENA

Youngsters from Mojácar Sports School, aged between 8 and 11, travelled to Benalmádena for a workshop organized by CEDIFA, Centro de Estudios, Desarrollo e Investigación del Futbol Andaluz (Andalucian Centre for Studies, Development and Football Research), and Mojácar Council in order to interact with other schoolchildren from all over Andalucia.

Soccer matches in the junior categories do not have a competitive purpose but aim to foment camaraderie and a sporting spirit in the youngest athletes. There were prizes for all, for their interest in the sporting life and also a group visit to Tivoli and the beautiful town of Benalmádena.

The 21 young footballers who attended the course were accompanied by their parents, teachers along with Mojácar Sports Councillor, Ana García. The Town Council subsidized 50% of cost of the trip.

Ana García, who will later accompany students from all of the soccer categories to these friendly meetings, expressed her pleasure at the success of the trip. She also pointed out its importance, not just as a reward for the youngsters hard work during the year, but mainly for their teamworking, the exchange of experience with others and integration through sport.

Among the many disciplines that the Municipal Sports School offers children and adults, football has the most participants, with teams in all categories.