‘Philosophy Lesson’

Are you one of those people who think that that psychology and that type of thing is just a load of mumbo jumbo designed to make a small number of people rich very quickly?

Well I have news for you, the study of the mind and our attitudes towards life and the challenges that it presents us with has gone on for centuries and is not just today’s fad.

Perhaps those amongst you that are having difficulty in accepting this need to take a more philosophical view of life.

For example:

The following is the philosophy of Charles Schultz, the creator of the “Peanuts” comic strip.

You don’t have to actually answer the questions, just read the questions straight through and you’ll get the point.

1. Name the five wealthiest people in the world.

2. Name the last five Heisman trophy winners.

3. Name the last five winners of the Miss America.

4. Name ten people who have won the Nobel or Pulitzer Prize.

5. Name the last half dozen Academy Award winners for best actor and actress.

6. Name the last decade’s worth of World Series winners.

How did you do?

The point is, none of us remember the headliners of yesterday.

These are no second-rate achievers.

They are the best in their fields but the applause dies, awards tarnish, achievements are forgotten and accolades and certificates are buried with their owners.

Here’s another quiz. See how you do with this one:

1. List a few teachers who aided your journey through school.

2. Name three friends who have helped you through a difficult time.

3. Name five people who have taught you something worthwhile.

4. Think of a few people who have made you feel appreciated and special.

5. Think of five people you enjoy spending time with.

Easier?

The lesson is that the people who make a difference in your life are not the

ones with the most credentials, the most money, or the most awards.

They are the ones that care.

Why do I mention these points in a golf article?

Many of the readers and golfers out there will face difficulties in taking the correct attitude with them to the golf course and invariably play poor or indifferent golf below their expectations.

If just one simple example of how you can take a different ‘slant’ on life and the things that take place can get you thinking differently then consider how your golfing brain would react if fed with more positive images, pictures and attitude.

I think that you can quickly see how you could take something considered negative and see the positive in it.

Go on give it a try.

P.S. “Don’t worry about the world coming to an end today because it’s already tomorrow in Australia.”

Hollow Tine Watch

All the following courses are recovering from hollow tining: Campoamor,Las Ramblas and Villaitana

Quotation of the Week

“Golf is a target game be it for the fairways,the green or the cup BUT too many amateurs hit off the practise tee without targeting anything specific.” Curtis Strange