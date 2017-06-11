THE MED BAR GOLF SOCIETY, EL RASO

Individual stapleford

Off we went on a lovely morning, aren’t they all at this time of year, to altereal. All but one of us turned of at the correct exit on the motorway, the other car having missed the turn off and had to make a detour from the Elchie exit!

As usual at this course, everything was set up and ready for us, we even had nearest the pins markers made up for us. Many thanks to the staff for this lovely gesture

The day belonged to Ave capper, our only lady player on the day, who took it to the men and showed us how to play the course

Results for this outing:

Gold division and overall winner with 39 points was Ave capper, runner up Andy trefry on 38 points

Silver division winner was Ian Bembridge on 36 points, runner up Robert Litton on 35 points

Nearest the pins on par 3: Robert litten holes 5 & 8, no one on hole 10 and ray mattock on hole 17

Nearest pin in 2 on par 4: Ian bembridge

Nearest the pin in 3 on par 5: guest, Joe bembridge

There was No Longest drive on the day

2`s pot was not won and carries on to Las Colinas on 20/6/17

Football card winners: john Goulder & ray muttock

After the golf we all returned to the med bar & bistro in el raso where we were joined by family and friends and all had a good time and enjoyed the buffet provided by steve and his staff

The picture provided is of some of the winners, the others could not make it back for the presentation due to prior commitments.

Many thanks to Steve and his staff at the med bar and bistro, our next outing is at las collinas on the 20/6/17

Anyone wishing to join our society is welcome and we can either be contacted by e-mail at: medbargolf2016@gmail.com or pop into the bar where all details can be left and we will get in touch with you