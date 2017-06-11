EUROGOLF CAPTAINS DAY

On Thursday 8th June 69 players took part in Debbie Weedons Captains day.

There were prizes on every hole but the overall winner with 36 points was Robin Richards on c/b.2ndDavid Gregson 36 c/b 3rd Pino Perito 36 c/b 4th Bob Shorley 35 5th Ian Turner 34 c/b 6th Fred Reeve 34 c/b 7th David Blanchette 34 c/b 8th John Kirkwood 34 c/b 9th Monique Reeve 34 c/b10th George McCallum 34 c/b Best front 9 John Hill 18 Best back 9 Pete Cleaver 20 NTPs 5th Ian Pegg 11th Morag Turner 15th Pete Gartside 17th Preston Ives Football draw Bev Evans George McCallum Ken Brett and Ken Enever x 2

After the presentation a buffet was laid on in the Clubhouse provided by the Captain. Also the Captain was delighted to present a cheque for €2401 to Lourdes Lopez the councillor for social services for the Rojales Townhall.

TUESDAY TOFFS

On Tuesday 6th June Toffs played their normal stableford competition and the results were Cat 1 (0-16) 1st Colin Daye-Gretton 42 2nd David Gregson 38 3rd Paul Manning 34 Cat 2 (17-22) 1st David Blanchette 36 2nd Steve Sayers 35 c/b 3rd Bob Shorley 35 c/b Cat 3 (22-25) 1st John Holland 36 2nd Bruce Gordon 33 c/b 3rd Ed Sylvester 33 c/b Cat 4 (26+) 1st 1st Lauraine Walker 34 2nd Chris Stanley 33 3rd Kevin Bonser 32 Overall Toffs winner Colin Daye-Gretton Best front 9 Ian Pegg 19 Best back 9 Ken Enever 18 NTPs 5th Ian Pegg 11th D. Johnson 12th in 2 Colin Daye-Gretton 15th David Gregson 17th Franco Gentili Football Marylin Eckersall Caryn Vd Krus John Holland Brian Jones and Dave Nicholls.

If you would like to play with Eurogolf at La Marquesa Tuesdays and Thursdays please visit the website www.eurogolf-quesada.co.uk