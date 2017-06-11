CALEDONIA LODGE HOLD A BOWLING AFTERNOON FOLLOWED BY A CREAM TEA

This event was a first for any of the local Lodges to undertake. It was held at “The Club”, Calle Toledo, Ciudad Quesada, on Wednesday 31st May. Brethren and guests started to arrive from around 1:30pm for a 2:00pm start. The Charity Steward then hastily organised twelve teams of four.

The six lanes of the Green were taken up with two teams per lane. Most of the participants had never played before. After a little confusion those who had played, plus two members of the bows club, soon had things under control. The afternoon progressed well with winning teams moving to the right. This had the effect of all teams playing each other during the afternoon.

The soft shoes and woods (bowls to the uninitiated) were provided by the Club, although some participants had their own. Bowling finished at 4pm, when a cream tea and sandwiches was served at a seated venue. A raffle was held which raised three hundred and fifty euros to which was added a further donation which raised this to three hundred and seventy euros.

It was decided by the Charity Steward that all of the participants were deemed winners so each lady was presented with a bottle of Cava.

Forty eight brethren and guests attended the afternoon.

