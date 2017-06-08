ROJALES TO INSTALL WATER PUMP IN SEGURA

The Rojales council has said that it will be installing a pump in the River Segura in order to provide water needed to irrigate the municipal gardens.

Councilor Inmaculada Chazarra said last week that the work will go ahead immediately they get the permission of the Hydrographic Confederation. She said that since the breakdown of the water wheel in the town some days ago there have been problems with getting the water to the green areas.

Chazarra explained that she is currently in talks with the Confederación Hidrográfica del Segura from whom she expects a positive response so that the problem is resolved immediately. “We are told by the Confederation that we will be authorised to install a pump next week. It will then be put to work extracting water from the river to the irrigation channel that routes water to the urban gardens,” she said.