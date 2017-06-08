HELP VEGA BAJA SUPPORT ALZHEIMERS CHARITY, TORREVIEJA.

When the committee of HELP Vega Baja heard that AFA, Torrevieja were fundraising for a new bus they quickly took the decision to support the charity and offered a donation of 5,000 euros.

President Michele Masson said “as a charity we are asked regularly to visit families who have someone struggling day after day with this awful condition.

Being diagnosed or caring for a loved one with Alzheimers can be extremely difficult, particularly when you are perhaps living far away from the rest of your family.

For many years now we have been fortunate that when our welfare officer comes across such cases, one of the options available is to refer the family to Alzheimers, Torrevieja for their expertise and support”.

Purificación García Alvárez and Matilde Sánchez, former president received a cheque from Carole Jones, Treasurer of HELP Vega Baja and Michele Masson when they were invited as guests to the charity’s monthly lunch held at Portico Mar restaurant.