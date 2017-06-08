DATES ANNOUNCED FOR 63RD HABANERAS CONTEST

The president of the Municipal Board of Habaneras and mayor of Torrevieja, José Manuel Dolón, joined with the vice president Domingo Soler on Tuesday to announce that the 63rd edition of the International Habaneras and Polyphony Competition will be held in Torrevieja from 17 to 23 July.

Domingo Soler said that “this will be the most international edition of all those that have been celebrated so far, and of the twelve coral groups which will participate in the competition phase, seven are from Europe – Poland, Serbia, Ukraine, Russia, Latvia and two from Spain -, one from America – Argentina and four from Asia – two from the Philippines and two from Indonesia.

Dolón was delighted with the continued popularity of the festival saying “we are a worldwide reference for choral singing to which we contribute in a very important way. As a result of the continued success of Habaneras the image of Torrevieja is seen very positively around the world.”

More than five hundred singers are expected to attend the competition phase, with 60% of the performances being sung in Spanish, “so we also contribute to the Spanish language which continues to be a musical reference through the habanera,” Soler agreed.

TVE will broadcast the evening of the Gala Coral and Presentations in a special programme that will be shown at a later date and there will also be a new face who will present the programme on the final night.

Domingo Soler also announced that the 25th edition of the popular Habaneras on the Beach will be held on a new site at the Paseo Vista Alegre, returning to the location on which it first started.

Participating Choirs 2017