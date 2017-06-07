SAN JAVIER GOLF SOCIETY “PRESIDENT’S TROPHY” AT MAR MENOR GOLF

There was another good turnout of members for the annual pairs betterball competition for President Barry Butterworth’s trophy. The usual perfect weather, combined with a course in lovely condition, meant that there were some very good scores posted for one of our “flagship” competitions.

The winning pair of Bob Gallard and John Hiller, scored a massive 46 points. They were followed by the president himself (Barry Butterworth) along with David Archer, with a creditable 43 points. In third place came Paul Newman and Lyn Gallard with 40 points. Nearest the pins were won by Stuart Knowles, Paul Hamlin, Barry Butterworth and David Archer.

The gross 2 (for 50 euros) was not won and rolls over to the next game, which is an individual stableford qualifier at La Serena, teeing off at 09:20am on Wednesday 21st June. Full details will be emailed to all members. Payday will be on Saturday 17th June, between 11am and 12 in the bar area at La Serena Golf Clubhouse, Los Alcázares.

For further information on our society, to play as a guest, or to join, please phone Barry Beale on +34 649 245 889 or look at our website at www.sanjaviergolfsociety.co.uk and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sanjaviergolfsociety

Attached is a photo of the winning pair: John Hillier and Bob Gallard (with their trophies) and President Barry Butterworth.