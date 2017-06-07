MARABU & SPANGLISH GOLF SOCIETIES

In association with Costa Blanca Green Fee Services at Benidorm on 5th and 6th June 2017.

The Marabu and Spanglish Golf Societies held the annual away trip to Benidorm on the 5th and 6th June 2017 and a party of 16 players attended this years event taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

We played Don Cayo on Day 1, stayed in Benodorm overnight before playing Alicante on the way home on Day 2 and a good time was had by all.

The winning scores were as follows:

Don Cayo – Day 1

1st – Mike Nelson – 34 points, 2nd – Mike Probert – 33 points, 3rd – John Clark – 32 points

Nearest the Pins – Cameron Cawte

Alicante – Day 2

1st – Morten Kristensen – 32 points, 2nd – Andy Jones – 31 points, 3rd – Mike Probert – 31 points

Nearest the Pins – John Clark (2) and Morten Kristensen

Overall Winners

1st – Mike Probert – 64 points, 2nd – Mick Nelson – 64 points, 3rd – Morten Kristensen – 59 points

Dog of a Day – Steen Tidemann, Football Card – Steve Hanaway

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.