CHURCH ORGANIST REQUIRED IN LA SIESTA

La Siesta Evangelical Church, Torrevieja, is looking for someone to play its Church organ or Electric Piano.

Our Church Services are held at 11.00 am every 2nd and 4th Sunday (and 5th Sunday, when this applies). We also have Services at 9.30 am on the 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month. In addition, Choir practice is held on Wednesday afternoons at 3.30 pm. You will be assured of a warm welcome.