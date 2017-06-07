CANTABILE SING FOR ‘MABS’

An appreciative audience attended La Siesta Church on Saturday, 3rd June to hear Cantabile Ladies Choir perform their repertoire of songs ranging from folk through classical to tunefully modern music dating from the 17th to the 20th Century. Accompanist Nataliya Khomyak also performed two beautiful piano interludes.

Donations from a bucket collection were in aid of ‘MABS’ – one of the leading non-profit making charities dedicated to all affected by Cancer.

The choir is always looking for new members. Rehearsals are at La Siesta Church, Torrevieja every Friday from 2.45 to 5 p.m from September to June. The repertoire is large and varied and performed in different venues in the area.

If you are interested in singing and would like to join an established ladies’ choir, please contact Val Beange on 966 79 58 16 or email valcantabile@gmail.com.

David Swann