‘ACES’ AT THE DOUBLE AT EL PLANTIO 2 GOLF AWAY DAY

Due to El Plantio 9 hole course being closed for Hollow Tining, 20 members and guests arranged an ‘away day’ at the Escuela de Golf course in Elche on Tuesday, 6th June. 2 teams of 4 players and 4 teams of 3 commenced a shotgun start on the small but interesting course for a ‘Texas Scramble.

After Holes-in-One on the previous 2 consecutive weeks on the home course, Elche now yielded 2 in one round. Henry Mellor scoring his first ever ‘Ace’ on Hole 4, which also qualified nearest the pin, and Mike Williams on Hole 18. In total, 31 birdie 2’s and 2 ‘Aces’ were scored by the 6 teams over the 18 holes, which range from 40 metres to 94 metres in length.

Nearest the Pin, Hole 17 – Ian Henderson, Hole 4 – Henry Mellor. 3rd Place, Handicap 3.1 – David Swann, George Stanhope, Mike Williams 46.9 shots. 2nd Place, Handicap 2.53 – John Wilby, Penny Goujon, Keith Smith, Dave Waterson 45.47 shots. 1st Place, Handicap 2.6 – Graham Blakeway, Bryan Watson, Henry Mellor, 45.40 shots.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

David Swann