A beautiful, hot Friday provided an ideal day for the last trip of the season of the Torrevieja U3A “DaysAway” Group.

A number of members met up at San Luis and then headed off through the lovely countryside to the quaint, pretty village of Orito, from where they ascended to the unusual flower bedecked cave/chapel of San Pascual with its stunning panoramic views.

After admiring the scenery and taking many photos they returned to the village itself for a typical, if not unusual, Menu del Dia, finishing the day of with drinks in a cafe/bar next to the pretty main square.