” MOMENTOS DE LUZ 3″ EXHIBITION OPENS IN MOJÁCAR

The “Momentos de Luz 3” photography exhibition has opened to the public at Mojácar’s Mirador del Castillo Art Centre and will run until June 15th.

The show includes 60 photographs, in colour and black and white, all taken in the last year and, inspired mostly by Mojácar and the surrounding area. There are also some images and snapshots from all over the world.

The inauguration was well attended by keen viewers including Ana García, Mojácar Councillor for Education, representing the Town. She was impressed with the high quality of the photos on display and said how pleased she was that the municipality continues to be a focal point for art and artists.

The exhibition has been put together by 5 members the Colectivo FotoArt, namely: Elaine Palmer, Emilio Aramburu, Howard Dickson, Rob Palmer and John Michael.

All of them are professional photographers, with a total of more than 250 years photographic experience, who have never lost their passion for looking through the lens. The passing of time has only made them reaffirm their interest in finding the perfect image, to capture the fleeting moment that will last forever.

For the members of FotoArt, the recognition of their first class work over their intense professional life is to be members of the prestigious Royal Photographic Society, with distinctions as well as a wide range of international awards. All the members live in Mojácar, which they have made their base and where they continue their lives as top level artists, taking inspiration from the area’s light and scenery.

Emilio Aramburu, a journalist and photographer, is an active part of this group. A Mojácar resident for more than 30 years, he is an important figure in the town with links to all of the artistic and social circles.

In this exhibition, Aramburu has merged his boyhood interest in photography and archaeology. It is part of an extensive and continuous personal project, resulting in a graphic collection of the places, spaces and elements that are proof of man’s footprints left over the centuries. These excellent photographs can now be admired, free of charge, in the Centro Municipal de Arte at the Mirador del Castillo, every day from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.