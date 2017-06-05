RUBYS GOLF SOCIETY PILGRIMAGE

Our annual pilgrimage to Valle del Este proved to be as good as ever. Fun was the operative word, but we had three day’s of testing golf on two excellent courses which pushed all our players to the limit. The weather proved it’s part and was great for the whole period, and there was plenty to entertain the non-golfers in our party with pools, spa’s and a host of other treatments and also the “shopping” days.

Day one saw (early to bed cos I’m playing golf tomorrow) Jim McCarthy beat Bill Malcolm on count back with a fine 39 points, our secretary saw fit to instigate a few handicap cuts after these scores much to the disappointment of the players.

Day two had Rob Vaughan in first place with 38 points. Day three the Valle del Este trophy day had early to bed 5 minute McCarthy win again, but with only 36 points this time and a bit of a panic because he lost his card, Michelle Evans secured second place with 33 points.

Over the three days there were many nearest the pins and other prizes two many to mention, but will mention the putting competitions, the ladies was won by Sue Shelton and the men’s by Bill Malcolm, so well done those recipients.

Saturday night was theme night and this years theme was “Blue” and with a couple of songs from Rob Vaughan and a great run down of the holiday by Joker Jeff Evans the party began.

All in all a great three days enjoyed by all 33 people that made the journey, with some virgin visitors already expressing their interest for next year.

Ruby’s Golf is based at Rayz Bar on El Raso for further information on fixtures and events please contact us at rubysgolf@yahoo.co.uk