WHAT’S IN A NAME?

We are all aware of the problems that have been encountered over the years with the construction, management and opening of Corvera airport which is still a long way from being operational. Well now it appears that a further hurdle that we are about to confront could be in the pronunciation of the new airport’s name.

The matter is to be discussed this coming week in the Murcia Regional Parliament where Ciudadanos member, Luis Francisco Fernández, has presented a motion suggesting that the airport be formally named “Aeropuerto Internacional de Murcia – Juan de la Cierva y Codorniũ.” Now try to get your chops around that, particularly if you are a non-spanish speaker.

The man himself, well it appears that Snr Juan de la Cierva y Codorniũ was a Murcia born engineer who was responsible for designing the very first autogyro rotary wing aircraft in Madrid in 1920.

Personally I still prefer Corvera.