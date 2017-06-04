OPPOSITION DEMANDS URGENT CLEAN UP IN TORREVIEJA

The Popular Party said on Saturday that they have submitted a motion to the plenary in which they call for an “urgent plan of integral shock, because of the lamentable state of cleanliness in Torrevieja”.

They have requested similar action on several occasions within the last two years but without success. They say that the municipality is paying 13 million euros a year to a company which is still without a contract, to provide a service about which the town hall receives complaints on a daily basis.

They say that the situation is unacceptable and must be remedied before the arrival of the summer tourists.