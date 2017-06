Over 130 arrests in Torrevieja on Friday, including 3 council officials, as the National Police broke up a network of real estate agents accused of promoting illegal immigration by providing false rental contracts to foreigners.

Also news of a dramatic rescue of a mother and her 2 daughters at Cala Bosque beach in La Zenia, on the first of the deployment of Orihuela’s lifeguards.

