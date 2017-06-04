CAMPOAMOR SAILING COURSES FOR CHILDREN

The Councilor for Sports, Dámaso Aparicio, was joined by José Antonio Tomás, a member of the Board of Directors of the Club Nautico de Campoamor, on Friday at a press conference to announce the offer of sailing courses for schoolchildren ages between 11 and 12.

The afternoon courses will take place during the month of June and will cost just 30 euros per child which will include transport to and from the Club Nautico Dehesa de Campoamor venue. The first will be held from Monday June 12 to 16 and the second from June 19 to 23rd.

“This is the very first time that such an initiative has been held,” said the councillor, “but we hope that it will be the first of many”.

These courses will teach the children the different nautical disciplines such as sailing and canoeing, as well as many other elements directly involved in sailing such as knots, health and safety, as well as the management in and the construction of small boats.

Aparicio explained that enrolment must be carried out in Orihuela schools, as “the early indications are that there will be a great deal of demand for the courses”.

José Antonio Tomás thanked the Council for “their help with the organisation of these courses which will allow the children to learn and to take an interest in this type of water sports”.