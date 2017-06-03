TORREVIEJA’S OUTDOOR MUNICIPAL POOL REOPENS

Torrevieja’s outdoor municipal swimming pool has re-opened its doors for the summer season.

Councillor of Sports, Víctor Ferrández, said that the opening had been brought forward so as to especially cater for sports clubs as, usually the pool doesn’t open until the end of June.

The pools opening hours are Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm and 4pm until 7.30pm and on Sunday’s 10am to 2pm.

The cost of entry is 3 euros although there are discounts for children, pensioners and the disabled. Season tickets are also available. The pool will now remain open until 30 September.