EUROGOLF STABLEFORD ON TEMPORARY GREENS

Its that time of the year again when the greens are hollow tined so we have to play on temporary greens which some people seem to have mastered and others find them very frustrating!

Cat 1 1st Ian Pegg 37 2nd Fred Reeve 37 c/b 3rd Arty Crammon 37 c/b Cat 2 1st John Kirkwood 42 2nd Martin Rogers 39 3rd Dave Nichols 39 c/b Cat 3 1st John Cross 39 2nd Terry Sayers 38 3rd David Valentine 37 Cat 4 1st Bev Evans 41 2nd Mary Sanderson 38 3rd Joy Gray 37 NTPs 5th N/A 11th John Cross 12th in 2 David Gregson 15th John Holland 17th Jan Shorley

Best front 9 Morag Turner 20 Best back 9 David Blanchette 20 Overall winner John Kirkwood Football Fred Reeve Frank Todd Frank Henry and Ian Turner

TUESDAY TOFFS

On Tuesday 30th May Toffs played their normal stableford competition. The first 9 were normal greens but the back 9 were on temporary greens and the results were Cat 1 (0-15) 1stPete Gartside 44 2nd Paul Manning 41 3rd Ian Pegg 37 Cat 2 (16-21)

1st Steve Sayers 47 2nd Glo Manning 42 3rd John Kirkwood 37 Cat 3 (22-25) 1st Bob Shorley 39 2nd Ken Brett 38 3rd Colin Hobden 36 Cat 4 (26+) 1st Bev Evans 38 c/b 2nd Monique Reeve c/b 38 3rd Laurraine Walker 38 c/b Overall Toffs winner Steve Sayers Best front 9 Robin Richards 21 Best back 9 John Cross 23 NTPs 5th Paul Manning 11th John Cross 12th in 2 Pino Perito 15th Robin Richards 17th Colin Hobden Football John Barraclough David Valentine Kevin Bonser Paul Manning and John Hill.

