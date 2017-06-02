SPECTACLE WEARER OF THE YEAR COMPETITION 2017

Specsavers Opticas’ annual Spectacle Wearer of the Year competition is open for entries until the 11th of June.

The objective of the competition is to let people have a platform to show everyone how great they look in their glasses and reward them for expressing their style and personality. Those who want to participate can enter via Facebook and online at en.specsavers.es/loveglasses.

Entrants simply need to submit a recent colour photo of themselves wearing glasses. Anyone from the age of 16 or over can enter and there are five age categories; 16-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-59, 60+.

The person crowned the overall Spectacle Wearer of the Year will win 1,000€ and a pair of designer frames. There will also be a semi-finalist from each age category who will each win a pair of designer frames worth 159€.

More information, terms and conditions can be found at www.specsavers.es, along with a wide range of glasses and sunglasses.