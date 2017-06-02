MOJÁCAR OFFICIALLY PRESENTS ITS MOORS & CHRISTIANS FIESTA

Mojácar Council and the Town’s Moors and Christians Fiesta Association, along with with representatives of the seven participating groups, held a press conference in the council chamber to present the official fiesta programme as well as the first issue of the event’s official magazine.

The President of the Association, Esteban Vizcaíno, opened the meeting with a short history of the fiestas to date, emphasizing the work that the people of the whole town carry out throughout the year to ensure that the celebrations are successful.

Also present were Diego Morales, representing the Christians and Felipe Kirch, who spoke for the Moors. They read the event’s official program, highlighting two new ideas for this year, namely the first edition of the official Moors and Christians magazine as well as an international photography competition with a prize for the images that best capture the Fiesta mood.

The first issue of the magazine has been published in a glossy format in both English and Spanish. It depicts the 29 year history of the celebration from its beginnings, with photographs of the characters that gave life and shape to what is today one of the provinces most important events.

Emmanuel Agüero, Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Tourism, closed the press conference, emphasizing the importance of the Fiesta to tourism, especially as it draws in an average of 6,000 visitors during the three days of celebrations.

In the fabulous Sunday Parade you will see 1,600 people dressed in wonderful costumes, accompanied by 14 bands, floats and horses as well as street performances. During the entire three days of the event, the whole town and its streets become a medieval stage.

The Mojácar Moors and Christians Fiesta brings in tourists from all over the province as well as the entire peninsula, with its fame reaching much further afield as the local Tourist Office is currently dealing with enquires from all four corners of the world.

Mojácar Council actively supports and collaborates with these Fiestas, not only by including them in the promotion of the Town at national and international tourism fairs, like FITUR, but it also takes care of all the logistics, security and infrastructure to ensure its smooth and safe running.

The Mojácar Moors and Christians Fiesta began in 1988 in commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the capitulation and the transfer of the town between the two cultures, which has become a symbolic celebration, emblematic of the Town.