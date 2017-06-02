GORDON WINS AGAIN TO TAKE THE OLIVA NOVA CUP

On Friday 28th May Montgo Golf Society played a medal competition at Oliva Nova for the Oliva Nova Cup, kindly sponsored by the management of the Oliva Nova Golf Resort. The fairways were in immaculate condition and the greens had recovered remarkably from their spring maintenance, although the surface sand made them extremely fast and difficult to read resulting in numerous tales of woe in the clubhouse afterwards.

With the society laptop deciding to carry out a two hour software update we were forced to use the lower handicap rule to decide the results rather than countback, and the return to manually checking score cards proved yet again how few of our members can actually add up. Must be an age thing!!!!!

Gordon Gleeson continued his excellent return to form to take the honours with a fine net 70 off his soon to be reduced handicap of 17.2. In second place was our in-form vice captain with a par busting net71 off 17.5, closely followed by another in-form lady, Sally Cottrell, with a net 72 off 19.8. The final three places were all decided on countback with five players recording net 75. In fourth place was Sally Burrows (11.9), fifth Feli Baybut(14.6), and sixth Wolfgang Schuster (15.7) with Brian Baybut and Stella Fox being the unlucky players to miss out on the lower handicap rule.

Numerous nearest the pin prizes were on offer with Michel Grin taking the men’s prize on the 3rd whilst the ladies went begging, resulting in a card draw for the cava won by Ed Wallace. On the 11th Shaun O’Gorman took the men’s prize and Sally Burrows the ladies, whilst the 16th went to Shaun O’Gorman and Stella Fox. There were just two 2’s, recorded by Sally Burrows and Stella Fox. Gordon capped off a great day by awarding a prize to celebrate his birthday, and this went to Russ Peters.

There were also several singles matches played today to beat the 31st May deadline, with John Snelling, Peter Gardiner, Dennis Coe and Susie Snelling all proving victorious.

Our next event is on Friday 9th June when we will be playing a Team Accumulator at Oliva Nova sponsored by Simon and Stella Fox.