COX AND GRANJA DE ROCAMORA TO MERGE POLICIA LOCAL

The Vega Baja villages of Cox and Granja de Rocamora have announced that they are to merge their Policia Local forces in 2018. The two municipalities say that the merger will allow them to improve the 24 hour coverage that they provide to local residents.

They will follow in the footsteps of Alcala de Xuquer and Carcer who carried out a similar unification some years ago, although for the last twelve years the two forces have joined together to cover fiestas and many sporting events.

The two mayors, Miguel Ángel Gambín and Javier Mora, have said that the merger will take place on 1 January with the Police headquarters in Cox centralising and coordinating the service in both municipalities and guaranteeing the presence of at least two agents on duty at all times.

The costs of the unified service will be shared by the two municipalities on a proportional basis according to their population.