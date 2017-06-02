COUNCILLOR’S ‘NO SHOW’

Begoña Cuartero, the councillor for urbanism, failed to turn up for a meeting last week with Carmen Diaz, the President of the association ‘Orihuela without barriers’ which fights for improvements to accessibility for the disabled in the region.

The meeting was to answer questions put to her by the association as well as the PSOE and Cambiemos who say that she is not doing enough to improve the situation for those who suffer from problems with their mobility.

Cuartero, however, denied the criticism saying that appropriate measures are being taken to improve accessibility and that all commercial premises seeking opening licenses are being required to provide disabled facilities.