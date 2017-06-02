CARRY ON CAMPING WITH VELVETONES

Last week we performed a short set from our repertoire at Mi Sol Campsite in Torrevieja to a very appreciative audience. Now that they have a taste of what we have to offer hopefully they will invite us back to take part in a charity event in September.

Singing is a great way to meet new people and raise funds for charity. If you would like to see what we have to offer why not come along to our rehearsal at El Paraiso Restaurant Torrevieja on a Wednesday morning from 10-12.30.

Please note, we do not rehearse in July and August. Telephone Ena on 965707598 or Mary-anne on 966714973 or visit our website www.velvetonesharmonytorrevieja.com for further details.