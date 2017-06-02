ANDALUCIAN FESTIVAL IN SAN FULGENCIO

San Fulgencio Ayuntamiento, in conjunction with the Local Business Association (ACESF), has organised the 2nd Andalucian Festival, which will take place from 9-11 June in La Marina Urbanisation.

The organisers hope that the weekend event will be even bigger and better than last year which attracted thousands of spectators from around the area as well as many local residents.

The programme will include a demonstration of horsemanship by the internationally renowned picadero Candido Pina. There will also be a Funfair, bars and food stalls, Disco and Handicraft Market as well as Flamenco dancing, performances from a number of choirs, a classic car show and much, much more.

Charities will also be invited to take up a stand on which they will be able to explain the work that they do, both in the local community and beyond.

Entry to the event is absolutely free running through from Friday until Sunday when it will close with a giant paella.