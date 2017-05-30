After the outstanding success of the Melody Makers International Andrew Lloyd Webber concerts in January this prestigious choir has another excellent concert scheduled for Saturday 24th June 2017. The June concert will pay tribute some of the all time best loved musicals that have graced the London and international stages.

The music from Les Miserables, My Fair Lady, Oliver, and West Side Story have provided some really great all time favourite songs and the MMI choir under the baton of Nigel Hopkins will perform some great coral arrangements of these very famous songs. Nigel always manages to get the very best performances out of all the choir members.

The choir is also very fortunate to have a number of truly talented soloists, some of who are making a big name for themselves as professional performers. The Sound of Musicals concert promises to be even better than the Andrew Lloyd Webber concert.

Melody Makers International concerts are always accompanied by a live band. Mathew Hopkins and 2 other members of the band fly from the UK to accompany the choir and really make MMI concerts different. Matthew is the Director of Music at Nottingham Trent University and has established a national and international reputation as a choral and orchestral conductor, with many acclaimed performances across the UK and in Europe.

Matthew has directed choral performances in some of the finest venues in Europe, including St.Thomas, Leipzig, Barcelona Cathedral, Montserrat Abbey in Spain, Lichfield Cathedral, Amsterdam Cathedral, Symphony Hall, Birmingham and the Nieuwe Kerk in Delft.

Treat yourself to a something really special. The Sound of Musicals concerts will take place at the Orihuela Costa Resort on S Saturday June 24th at 2pm and 8 pm. Tickets are available from La Ponderosa Gift Shop at La Zenia, the Card Place at Punta Prima and Benimar plus any member of the choir. This concert will be supporting Orihuela Costa Community Care Charity.