SPORTING ALFAS 1ST X1 283 FOR 3 BEAT LEVANTE C C 276 FOR 7

Sporting Alfas win the toss and ask Levante CC to set a score. Garvey and Pickford walked in and look slightly worried by new player Liaqat´s pace.

His first 6 overs for SACC only costing 14 runs, a very good acquisition. Hamza (1-45-6) from the other end was a little costly but gained the breakthrough when Garvey (10) nicked one behind to Bhatti. Morgan entered the play and lived a charmed life for a few balls before getting to grips with the surrounds reaching a very stylish 27 before nicking one from Spanish and Club captain Muñoz again well taken by Bhatti.

Pickford on 72 also fell to Muñoz this time well caught by the bowler who took the ball over the stumps at his own end when it returned from visiting the Moon. just 15 runs later and the guile of Taylor did for Hunt (26) when over stretching and lofting the ball to Alger in the midwicket region. Ravinshanker danced down the track a few times before being snaffled by Laundon at short mid wicket again Taylor doing the damage.

Muqual became Muñoz´s third victim well caught by Liaqat diving forwards at silly mid on. Murphy hung around with Abbas whilst he went on the rampage hitting a mighty 78 which included 3 maximums and 9 fours. Murphy getting bowled by Liaqat´s last ball of his second spell, finishing with 1-43-9. Burchill stood and watched Abbas spank the ball to all corners and gently put the ball in a gap to keep the hitter on strike. 276 full bonus points and SACC only gaining 3 points in the first half.

SACC pair Laundon and Pennick walked out to start the run chase, the openers playing very nicely as the 50 came up in the 10th over and 82 runs on the board by the 15th. 100 runs reached by the 20th and the game beginning to favour the home side. At the 30 over both openers had reached 70+ but with only 110 needed decided to give the other batsmen a go and Laundon (76) chipped one back to Ravishanker then Pennick miscued and followed.

This bringing together Alger and Muñoz who inexplicably walked across a full toss from Abbas and was bowled. Bhatti joined Alger and the finishers started about the bowlers with a relish which brings the crowd to the Woodbridge Oval. Alger reaching 44 and Bhatti 54 to give SACC another victory over the Valencia team. 18 points and only 6 for the visitors who must have thought today was the change in fortune they had desired.

Next Saturday brings the other format to Albir. The T20 league opener against old rivals Pinatar Pirates. in this two T20 match day some mighty hitting should be seen as the teams clash for this season only in this competition. The fun begins at 1pm with the second match scheduled to follow after Tea at 4-30pm.

Come down and enjoy the carnage in this exciting form of the game.