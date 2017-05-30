Friday 26th May…. What a brilliant day for San Miguel bowlers, winning both the Ladies Pairs and the Mens Pairs in the Linea Directa National Lawn Bowls Championships. Excellent games by Gary and John Raby playing against Emerald Isle and Gail Willshire and Lyn Greenland who were up against a home team from Quesada.

Congratulations to you all. The final of the Mixed Triples should have also taken place today, but a Tenerife player took ill yesterday, and their game was postponed until today… the final now to be played on Saturday….. Our very own Gail Willshire, Noel Davis and Fred Willshire will be playing a team from Tenerife.. Good luck guys.

In the Mixed Pairs, Linda & Cliff Plaisted reached the semi finals, but after dropping a 7 on the 4th end, they fought hard to get the shots back, they pulled up, but unfortunately lost to an Indalo team. Val Collier and Ann Eagle also reached the semi finals but lost to a Quesada team… well done for reaching the semis.

If there was a trophy for the best club supporters, San Miguel would win easily!!!!!!

For further details on San Miguel Bowls Club please contact our President, Rosamond Stockell, telephone 965329778 or Secretary, Pat McEwan telephone 966714257.