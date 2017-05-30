ORBA WARBLERS RESULTS FROM WEDNESDAY 24 MAY AT LA SELLA – STABLEFORD

On yet another lovely Wednesday morning, 35 Orba Warblers played La Sella. The day was sponsored by Sally Marsden and Stafford Pemberton and the course’s fairways and greens were in good conditions.

In Division 1, Captain Clive Kay ( Hcap. 18.3 ) came 1st. with 38pts. now playing off Hcap.17.7. In 2nd. place, ‘ in-form ’ Steve Smith ( Hcap. 4.7 ) had 37pts. now playing off Hcap.4.5. And 3rd. place went to ‘ coming back to form ’ Michael Morley ( Hcap. 9.3 ) with 36pts.

In Division 2, in 1st. place, was Vice Captain Sylvia Mortensen ( 21.7 ) with 38pts. now playing off Hcap.20.9. 2nd. and 3rd. places ( on countback ) went to Arthur Sullivan ( Hcap 22.9 ) and Tony Dickinson ( Hcap.24.2 ) respectively both with 32pts.

There were 4 NP’s : Hole 5 – Arthur Sullivan, Hole 8 – Shaun O’Gorman, Hole 13 – Glynn Braidley, Hole 15 – David Brown. 2 2’s were recorded : Hole 8 – Sylvia Mortensen and Hole 15 – Tony Young.

We had 2 guests Paul Atkinson and Mark Doyle. The Football card went to Paul Atkinson with Manchester United.

Thank you Sally and Stafford for sponsoring the day and the original prizes.

Next week June 7 will be the Presidents Cup – StableFord at La Sella. First Tee time 8:40am so please arrive by 7:55am for registration. Guests are welcome subject to space availability and Current Handicap certificate. To book, please contact Mike Taylor on mjt@stylespms.com or phone 639242896.