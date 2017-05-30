LA MARINA GOLF SOCIETY – FOUNDERS TROPHY

We were blessed with beautiful weather on our first visit of the year to the difficult Roda course. The founders trophy was presented to the society by previous member Barry Martin to celebrate the 10th anniversary. Unfortunately Barry returned to theUK and was unable to be here for the presentation.

Scores in general were reduced from the previous meeting Altorreal, although Gerry McCabe, despite a two shot handicap cut ,managed to win the silver award with a very creditable 36 points.

However, winner of the Founders trophy and the gold award with a brilliant 38 points was Barry Thorogood. I was in his group and saw how well he played the course.

Nearest the pins went to Vic Smith, Iain Lyall Barry Thorogood and Mike Green.

The 2’s pot was shared by John Thompson and Mike Green.

Our next meeting is at las Colinas on 8th June, first tee 10.00 at a cost of 60 euros. We have only managed to get 24 tee times and being a popular venue only reserve places are available. If you have put your name down already but are unable to make it, please let Alan know asap.

Our next social function is the summer dinner on 22nd June. Cost is 15euros with a 3-course meal and entertainment provided by diverse duo.

Please let Elspeth know your requirements as soon as possible on elspeth4mcd@yahoo.co.uk and she will advise you of the meal choices available.